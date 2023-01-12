Newswise — Journalists who register for the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) will have access to more than 10,000 presentations on topics including agriculture and food, energy and fuels, health and medicine, sustainability and more. ACS Spring 2023 is a hybrid meeting being held virtually and in-person in Indianapolis on March 26-30 with the theme “Crossroads of Chemistry.”

ACS considers requests for press credentials and complimentary registration to meetings from reporters (staff and freelance) and public information officers at government, nonprofit and educational institutions. Please request credentials by completing this form.

Marketing and public relations professionals, lobbyists, scientists, journal managing editors, book-commissioning editors, acquisitions editors, publishers or those who do not produce news for a publication or institution are not eligible for press credentials but can register for ACS Spring 2023 via the meeting page.

Cutting-edge developments on a range of scientific topics will be featured at the meeting. Embargoed press releases will be available in advance, and virtual media briefings with researchers will be available to view during the meeting.

For health and safety information for this meeting, see the FAQ webpage.

