Newswise — WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 — Journalists who register for the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) will have access to about 10,000 presentations on topics including agriculture and food, energy and fuels, health and medicine, sustainability, and more. ACS Fall 2024 is a hybrid meeting being held virtually and in person in Denver on Aug. 18-22, with the theme “Elevating Chemistry.”

ACS considers requests for press credentials and complimentary meeting registration from reporters (staff and freelance) and public information officers at government, nonprofit and educational institutions. Please request credentials by completing this form. ACS reserves the right to refuse press credentials for any reason.

Marketing and public relations professionals, lobbyists, scientists, journal managing editors, book-commissioning editors, acquisitions editors, publishers, or those who do not produce news for a publication or institution are not eligible for press credentials. These professionals can register for ACS Fall 2024 via the meeting page.

Cutting-edge developments on a range of scientific topics will be featured at ACS Fall 2024. Embargoed press releases will be available in advance.

