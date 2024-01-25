Newswise — Journalists who register for the American Chemical Society’s (ACS’) upcoming hybrid meeting and exposition — ACS Spring 2024 — will have access to nearly 12,000 presentations on topics including agriculture and food, energy and fuels, health and medicine, sustainability, and more. ACS Spring 2024 is being held virtually and in person in New Orleans on March 17-21, with the theme “Many Flavors of Chemistry.”

ACS considers requests for press credentials and complimentary meeting registration from reporters (staff and freelance) and public information officers at government, nonprofit and educational institutions. Please request credentials by completing this form. ACS reserves the right to refuse press credentials for any reason.

Marketing and public relations professionals, lobbyists, scientists, journal managing editors, book-commissioning editors, acquisitions editors, publishers or those who do not produce news for a publication or institution are not eligible for press credentials. These professionals can register for ACS Spring 2024 via the meeting page.

Cutting-edge developments on a range of scientific topics will be featured at ACS Spring 2024. Embargoed press releases and videos will be available in advance.

For health and safety information for ACS Spring 2024, see the FAQ webpage.

###

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS’ mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people. The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, eBooks and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News. ACS journals are among the most cited, most trusted and most read within the scientific literature; however, ACS itself does not conduct chemical research. As a leader in scientific information solutions, its CAS division partners with global innovators to accelerate breakthroughs by curating, connecting and analyzing the world’s scientific knowledge. ACS’ main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive news releases from the American Chemical Society, contact [email protected].

Follow us: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram