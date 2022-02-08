Newswise — WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 — Journalists who register for the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) will have access to more than 12,000 presentations on topics including agriculture and food, energy and fuels, health and medicine, sustainability and more. ACS Spring 2022 is a hybrid meeting being held virtually and in-person in San Diego on March 20-24, with on-demand content available through April 8. The meeting theme is “Bonding through Chemistry.”

Embargoed press releases and a schedule of virtual media briefings will be available later. Cutting-edge developments on a wide range of scientific topics will be featured.

ACS considers requests for press credentials and complimentary registration to meetings from reporters (staff and freelance) and public information officers at government, nonprofit and educational institutions. Please request credentials by emailing [email protected].

Marketing and public relations professionals, lobbyists, scientists, journal managing editors, book-commissioning editors, acquisitions editors, publishers or those who do not produce news for a publication or institution are not eligible for press credentials but can register for ACS Spring 2022 via the meeting page.

ACS Spring 2022 will be a mask and vaccination required meeting for ALL attendees, exhibitors, vendors, and ACS staff who plan to attend the in-person meeting in San Diego, CA. Acceptable proof of vaccination will be required. All attendees are expected to fully comply with all health and safety guidelines. Failure to adhere to the requirements could lead to removal from the venue or other disciplinary action.

For additional information about the vaccine requirements, the definition for “fully vaccinated” as provided by the Centers for Disease Control, and all ACS on-site safety measures, please visit the Attendee Safety Plan and Health & Safety Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) pages of the ACS website. Instructions on how to submit proof of vaccination are included in the FAQs.

