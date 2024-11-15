Newswise — Washington — The Graduate School of Political Management (GSPM) at the George Washington University is delighted to announce the appointment of Angela McMillen Ayres as Interim Executive Director. A respected nonprofit executive with over 20 years of experience in fundraising, sponsorships, and development consulting, Angela brings an exceptional track record of leadership and expertise to this role. As the CEO of Tusk Fundraising in Washington, D.C., she has been a pivotal force in advancing the fundraising and strategic goals of numerous nonprofit organizations and Republican political campaigns.

Ms. Ayres previously served as Executive Director of the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC), where she successfully expanded membership and developed substantial non-dues revenue streams through targeted sponsorships, providing AAPC with a solid foundation for future growth. Angela’s extensive experience will be invaluable to GSPM as the school continues to grow its impact in applied politics and strategic communications.

“GSPM is uniquely positioned to make a difference in the political landscape, and I am honored to contribute my experience and vision to help us grow and thrive,” said Ayres.

"Angela is not only a seasoned leader but also a dedicated mentor to emerging talent in political management," said Liesl Riddle, Dean of the College of Professional Studies. "Her commitment to fostering new talent within the political arena aligns seamlessly with GSPM’s mission to empower the next generation of political leaders."

A long-standing GSPM’s Board of Advisors member, Ms. Ayres actively contributes her insights and engages in numerous events and initiatives supporting the school’s mission. Known for her dedication to mentoring, she has recruited and trained interns from GSPM, American University, and Georgetown University, helping to shape a generation of political management professionals.

In addition to her professional achievements, Ms.Ayres is a founding board member of the Team Dream Foundation, where she has led efforts to raise awareness and funds for ALS research. Her early career included leadership roles such as Executive Director of the Summit County, Ohio, Republican Party and Director of Communications for the Medina County, Ohio, Treasurer.

Looking ahead, GW’s Graduate School of Political Management will commence the search for a permanent Executive Director in spring 2025. This inclusive process will seek input from faculty, students, and staff to ensure the selection of a leader who embodies GSPM’s values and vision for the future.

About the Graduate School of Political Management

The Graduate School of Political Management at the George Washington University is the first and foremost school of applied politics, communications, and advocacy, dedicated to training professionals to influence the political landscape effectively and ethically. Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., GSPM equips students with the skills, networks, and values needed to advance the principles of democracy and build impactful careers.

