Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Press registration is now open for journalists who wish to attend the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The 2022 AAN Annual Meeting is back in person in Seattle, April 2-7, and virtually, April 24-26.

The AAN Annual Meeting will be filled with exclusive science for neurology professionals worldwide, highlighting the latest advances in neurologic research. There will be over 2,400 unique posters and platform presentations, including more than 1,900 in Seattle and more than 470 at the virtual meeting. The in-person meeting will also include late-breaking research, key lectures and more than 200 educational courses on 23 neurology topics. The AAN Annual Meeting press room will serve print, broadcast and online reporters as they cover this research.

The AAN Annual Meeting press room at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle will be open April 2-7, 2022. The AAN is committed to creating a safe and healthy environment for all attendees. All in-person attendees must provide verification of full COVID-19 vaccination status to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle. Before registering, please read about vaccination and masking requirements as well as local COVID-19 policies by visiting our COVID-19 Policy page.

Non-emerging abstracts are embargoed until 4:00 p.m., ET, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, unless otherwise noted by the AAN Media and Public Relations department. Emerging science abstracts will be embargoed until 12:01 a.m., ET, on Friday, April 1, 2022, unless otherwise noted by the AAN Media and Public Relations department.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 38,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.

For more information about the American Academy of Neurology, visit AAN.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.