Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – Twelve public servants from a number of federal agencies will be honored at the 75th annual Arthur S. Flemming Awards for their exceptional service across the disciplines of applied science, basic science, leadership, and social science. Joining the ranks of more than 700 past recipients including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Neil Armstrong, Dr. Robert Gates and Elizabeth Dole, the 2023 honorees have made groundbreaking contributions in their fields. The Arthur S. Flemming Awards are the nation’s oldest and most prestigious award for government service given from outside the government.

The 2023 awardees (recognized at the November 2024 ceremony) have made groundbreaking discoveries and advancements that include:

Protecting livestock from endemic diseases to ensure healthy and economically viable food systems and food security.

Reducing the cost and time for detecting a community’s exposure to pathogens.

Creating a specialized human trafficking unit that has helped rescue more than 130 indentured servants and victims of forced labor.

Ensuring precise timestamps for hundreds of billions of dollars of electronic financial transactions.

Introducing new concepts in addiction treatment that could lead to the development of new therapies, among other accomplishments.

The 2023 Arthur S. Flemming Award recipients are:

Applied Science and Engineering

Dr. Aspen M. Workman – Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Dr. Kenneth S. Obenberger – Air Force Research Laboratory, U.S. Department of Defense

Dr. Douglas Morton – National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Basic Science

Shannon Griffin – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Dr. Charles Rotimi – National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Leadership and Management

TenaVel T. Thomas – Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Dr. Jeffrey A. Sherman – National Institute of Standards and Technology, U.S. Department of Commerce

Blair Pasalic – U.S. Department of Energy

Alison Fong – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

CDR Nancy Tian – Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. M. Khair ElZarrad – Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Social Science, Clinical Trials, and Translational Research

Dr. Lorenzo Leggio – National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Click here for a comprehensive press kit with more details about each of this year’s Flemming Award recipients and their stellar government service as well as the history of this award.

“We couldn’t be more honored to host the 75th anniversary of the Arthur S. Flemming Awards,” said Dr. Kathryn Newcomer, Professor, The Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration and President of the Arthur Flemming Awards Commission. “From their achievements in space to zoonotic diseases to combating human trafficking, the dedication and contributions from this year’s awardees will inspire current and prospective public servants. They are true heroes in our government.”

Established in 1948, the award is named after Arthur Sherwood Flemming, a distinguished government official who served seven presidential administrations of both parties, was president of three higher-ed institutions, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, first from President Eisenhower in 1957 and then from President Bill Clinton in 1994, and was a fierce advocate for social and racial equity, among his many other accomplishments.

The Arthur S. Flemming Awards are coordinated and hosted by the George Washington University Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration in partnership with the National Academy of Public Administration.

The award ceremony for the 2023 Flemming Award recipients will take place on Nov. 13, 2024, at the 2024 Academy Fall Meeting.

About the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration

The Trachtenberg School has a long reputation of excellence, offering two of the oldest public administration and public policy programs in the world. It leverages its location in the nation’s capital and the vibrant Foggy Bottom community to enhance student, alumni, and faculty experiences. The Trachtenberg School’s award-winning faculty are recognized for their research expertise and teaching excellence. We pride ourselves on our commitment to an inclusive, equitable, and collaborative learning environment. For more information visit https://tspppa.gwu.edu/.

About the National Academy of Public Administration

Chartered by Congress to provide nonpartisan expert advice, the Academy is an independent, nonprofit, and nonpartisan organization established in 1967 to assist government leaders in building more effective, efficient, accountable, and transparent organizations. Learn more at www.napawash.org.

Media Contacts:

Karen Baratz

[email protected]

240-497-1811

Tayah Frye

[email protected]

703-470-8551

Matt Hampton

[email protected]