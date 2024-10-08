Newswise — Purpose Low-income children experience disproportionately high rates of dental caries and challenges in accessing dental care compared to their higher-income peers. The purpose of this scoping review was to examine the prevalence of dental caries and dental service utilization among Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) enrolled children.

Methods The literature search and review were conducted between September 2023 and February 2024. The review followed the PRISMA-ScR reporting guidelines and included three databases: PubMed, CINAHL, and Dentistry & Oral Sciences Source. The study focused on children aged one to five participating in WIC within the United States (US) and aimed to determine the prevalence of dental service utilization and dental caries in the targeted population.

Results This review includes twelve articles that are quantitative observational studies conducted from February 2001 to February 2023. Most of the studies were conducted in WIC programs in the Southern and Midwest regions of the US. Dental caries rates decreased by 61.8% from 2004 to 2016, with the highest prevalence in 2004, and the lowest prevalence in 2016. Dental service utilization among WIC children increased by 56.9% from 1992 to 2020.

Conclusion There has been an increase in dental service utilization among WIC-enrolled children, with an overall decrease in dental caries over the last two decades. However, the prevalence of dental caries remains disproportionately high for children enrolled in WIC when compared to non-participants. To develop effective dental interventions for children enrolled in WIC, it is fundamental to identify the unique determinants of dental caries in this population.

Authors: Alkhalifah, F; McKinney, D; Zhang, Q