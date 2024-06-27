Pride Day 2024: Celebrating Diversity and Promoting Understanding
Newswise — As Pride Day approaches on Friday, June 28, 2024, we invite you to explore the significance of this annual celebration, which has become a symbol of hope, acceptance, and unity for the LGBTQ+ community worldwide.
The Importance of Pride Day Now
Pride Day fosters a sense of belonging, community, and solidarity among individuals. Societal acceptance and support have been shown to significantly improve the well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals.
Despite the growing acceptance in many parts of the world, Pride Day remains a critical celebration. In numerous countries, LGBTQ+ rights and expressions are still met with opposition and suppression.
Media Coverage
Mainstream media outlets have been highlighting the various aspects of Pride Day, focusing on the celebrations, the stories of individuals within the LGBTQ+ community, and the ongoing struggles for rights and acceptance globally.
BBC News has published a feature on how Pride Day events are being celebrated worldwide, emphasizing the importance of visibility and support (https://www.bbc.com/news/pride-day-2024).
CNN has provided an in-depth analysis of the mental health benefits associated with Pride Day and the positive impact of societal acceptance on the LGBTQ+ community (https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/23/pride-day-mental-health).
Newswise Research
Journal Explores the Experiences of Minority and Young Populations Within LGBTQ Community
Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Women Smoke More, Are Less Likely to Quit
Newswise Experts
Andy Tan, PhD, MPH, MBA, MBBCh
- University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg School for Communication
- Associate Professor of Communication
- Expertise: Health CommunicationHealth CommunicationHealth InequityHealth InequityHealthcareHealthcareLGBTQLGBTQSmokingSmokingSmoking CessationSmoking Cessation
- University at Albany, State University of New York
- Associate Professor, School of Social Welfare
- Expertise: Child WelfareChild WelfareCommunity Based Participatory Research (CBPR) Community-Based Participatory Research (CBPR)Juvenile JusticeJuvenile JusticeLGBTQ+ YouthLGBTQ+ Youth
- University of Oregon
- Associate Professor, Political Science
- Expertise: Constitutional RightsConstitutional RightsGenderGenderLGBTQ RightsLGBTQ RightsMidterm ElectionsMidterm ElectionsMidtermsMidtermsRaceRaceReproductive RightsReproductive RightsSame-Sex MarriageSame-Sex MarriageSexualitySexuality
- University at Albany, State University of New York
- Assistant Director of Intercultural Student Engagement; Coordinator of the Gender & Sexuality Resource Center
- Expertise: Gender And Sexuality IssuesGender And Sexuality IssuesLGBTQ IssuesLGBTQ Issues
