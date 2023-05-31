Topics Include: Eidos LGBTQ+ Health Initiative, Policy, HIV/AIDS, Sex Communication, Mental Health, Disparities, PrEP, Workplace Inclusion 

The Eidos LGBTQ+ Health Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing cultivates and engages emerging and experienced leaders from community, academic, civic, and business spheres to create innovative solutions for the LGBTQ+ community. We use social enterprise, community engagement, education, and research to further the sustained well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.

José A. Bauermeister

  • Professor; Eidos+ Founding Director; LGBTQ+ Health; HIV/AIDS; mHealth; Public Health; Behavior change; Community-based Research

Dalmacio Dennis Flores

  • Assistant Professor; HIV and STI transmission among sexual minority youth, parent-child sex communication, GBQ adolescents, risky sexual behavior

Steven Paul Meanley

  • Assistant Professor; HIV treatment and prevention, LGBTQ+ health, mental health, health disparities, life course, stigma, resilience

Stephen Bonett, PhD, MA, RN

  • Assistant Professor; HIV/STI prevention, PrEP, Implementation science

Jessica Halem

  • Eidos+ Senior Director, LGBTQ+ health, workplace inclusion, and innovation

