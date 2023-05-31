Topics Include: Eidos LGBTQ+ Health Initiative, Policy, HIV/AIDS, Sex Communication, Mental Health, Disparities, PrEP, Workplace Inclusion
The Eidos LGBTQ+ Health Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing cultivates and engages emerging and experienced leaders from community, academic, civic, and business spheres to create innovative solutions for the LGBTQ+ community. We use social enterprise, community engagement, education, and research to further the sustained well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.
- Professor; Eidos+ Founding Director; LGBTQ+ Health; HIV/AIDS; mHealth; Public Health; Behavior change; Community-based Research
- Assistant Professor; HIV and STI transmission among sexual minority youth, parent-child sex communication, GBQ adolescents, risky sexual behavior
- Assistant Professor; HIV treatment and prevention, LGBTQ+ health, mental health, health disparities, life course, stigma, resilience
- Assistant Professor; HIV/STI prevention, PrEP, Implementation science
Jessica Halem
- Eidos+ Senior Director, LGBTQ+ health, workplace inclusion, and innovation