Newswise — Fifteen primary care physicians from Rush University System for Health were named “Top Primary Care Doctors” in the January issue of Chicago magazine. The list includes 262 doctors who were nominated by their peers as the best in the six-county area.

The list included physicians at RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH Oak Park Hospital and from private practices of doctors who have a faculty appointment at RUSH University.

The list is prepared in cooperation with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a health care research and information company that asked physicians and hospital leaders to identify exceptionally highly skilled doctors.

The following physicians at RUSH were selected by their peers as among the best:

Family Medicine:

Internal Medicine:

Pediatrics:

Geriatric Medicine

For the full list and an explanation of how Top Doctors are chosen, visit Chicago magazine.

To make an appointment with a doctor at RUSH, call 888-352-RUSH (7874) or visit www.rush.edu.