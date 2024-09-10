Newswise — LAKE GENEVA, Wis., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primex, Inc. is celebrating 50+ years in business in 2024. Since its inception in 1973, Primex, Inc. has adapted to advancing technology to help large enterprises solve their challenges in environmental monitoring and synchronized time solutions.

Primex, Inc., leader in automated environmental monitoring and synchronized time, celebrates 50+ years in business.

Today, Primex is the industry leader for environmental automated monitoring, equipping multilocation healthcare facilities with scalable solutions that ensure patient safety and minimize risk. The OneVue Sense solution protects temperature-sensitive assets, controlled isolation rooms, and areas prone to devastating water leaks. With medical-grade devices, flexible software, and ongoing support from onboarding through implementation, Primex focuses on providing an excellent customer experience.

Primex also provides large-scale organizations in healthcare and education with synchronized time, keeping building occupants, meetings, and events on schedule. With a patented 72 MHz frequency technology, Primex and its in-house engineering team can guarantee synchronized time coverage for even the mightiest of campuses. This engineered solution also operates within the web-based software platform, giving users a single source of systems access for their Primex technology.

"We're so excited to reach this fifty-year milestone," said Paul Shekoski, CEO. "We're also humbled that we are in a position to continue to deliver value for our customers, shareholders, employees, and community. Our reliable solutions go beyond simply protecting valuable medications and facilities and providing clocks to thousands of institutions. Our solutions have stood the test of time, inspiring trust and providing peace of mind. As we look to the future, we're excited to expand into more multilocation facilities with additional enterprise solutions that only Primex can deliver."

Primex, Inc., still proudly headquartered in its founding city of Lake Geneva, coordinates various fundraisers that help donate to local charities, organizations, and nonprofits like The Agape House, Como Critters, and Lakeland Animal Shelter. As champions to end Alzheimer's, Primex employees participate in an ongoing Walk to End Alzheimer's walking challenge fundraiser, which has garnered donations to the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter since 2007.

Part of the Primex Family of Companies, Primex, Inc. is the leading provider of solutions that automate and maintain facility compliance, increase efficiencies, enhance safety, and reduce risk for enterprise organizations in the healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government vertical markets. Often utilizing a facility's existing network infrastructure, Primex solutions automate, monitor, document, and report essential activities usually performed by the facility management staff, including time synchronization and environmental, temperature, and event monitoring. Primex, Inc. has been named a Best Place to Work since 2016, thanks to its values of customer obsession, getting things done, improving the business, mutual respect, and work/life balance.

CONTACT: Bob Modlinski – Primex, Inc., Phone: 262-249-2348, Email: [email protected]