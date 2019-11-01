 
Research Alert

Probiotics May Aid Immunity, Alter Gut Microbiota in Newborns

Mouse study explores how Lactobacillus reuteri boosts beneficial metabolites to regulate immune responses

1-Nov-2019 2:00 PM EDT

American Physiological Society (APS)

Article title: Lactobacillus reuteri DSM 17938 feeding of healthy newborn mice regulates immune responses while modulating gut microbiota and boosting beneficial metabolites

Authors: Yuying Liu, XiangJun Tian, Baokun He, Thomas K. Hoang, Christopher M. Taylor, Eugene Blanchard, Jasmin Freeborn, Sinyoung Park, Meng Luo, Jacob Couturier, Dat Q. Tran, Stefan Roos, Guoyao Wu, Jon Marc Rhoads

From the authors: “We show that [Lactobacillus reuteri] given to newborn mice specifically increases levels of tryptophan metabolites and the purine nucleoside adenosine that are known to enhance tolerance to inflammatory stimuli.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

American Journal of Physiology - Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

Research Alert

All Journal News, Digestive Disorders, Immunology, Microbiome
Physiology, gastrointestinal system, Probiotics, Immune Response, Newborns, Premature Babies, gut microbiome, gut microbiota, Inflammation
