Newswise — April's Michigan Ross-Financial Times poll finds neither the Democrats nor the Republicans have a clear advantage on housing affordability.

Brian Connolly, assistant professor of business law, notes housing remains one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement—reflecting a consensus that housing costs are a problem and the U.S. must make it easier to build needed housing.

He offers insights on what he describes as a “unique dataset and perspective,” as he’s seen little polling on housing and the election generally.