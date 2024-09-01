Newswise — The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Habib Ammari as a Senior Fellow of the Institute. Professor Ammari, currently a Professor of Applied Mathematics at ETH Zürich, will bring profound expertise to this position.

Professor Ammari is a world-renowned scholar in Mathematics. Prior to his tenure at ETH Zürich, Professor Ammari served as the Director of Research at the French National Center for Scientific Research from 2006 to 2015. His research focuses on wave propagation in complex media, inverse problems and imaging, and metamaterials.

Throughout his distinguished career, Professor Ammari has garnered numerous accolades for his exceptional contributions to scientific research. These honors and awards include being a member of the Academia Europaea (since 2021), a member of the European Academy of Sciences (since 2018), a highly cited researcher in Mathematics by Clarivate Analytics (2016), and a recipient of Kuwait Prize in Basic Sciences (2013).

Professor Ammari is also a prolific author, having published over 300 papers in leading international peer-reviewed journals and authored or edited 20 books with renowned academic publishers.

As a Senior Fellow of the HKIAS, Professor Ammari’s expertise will significantly advance the institute’s cutting-edge research and academic excellence.

