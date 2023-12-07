Newswise — Professor Hong Ding, Chair professor of Tsung-Dao Lee Institute, Shanghai Jiao Tong University delivered the HKIAS Distinguished Lecture entitled “Iron-based superconductors as a new Majorana playground” on 18 October 2023. The event was well-attended by scholars, faculty members, and students across universities in Hong Kong.

Majorana zero modes in condensed matter and devices have attracted tremendous interest owing to their potential applications in robust quantum computation. Over the past ten years, physicists have witnessed rapid progress in searching for Majorana zero modes. Recently iron-based superconductors emerged as a new and promising Majorana platform due to relatively high temperature and high purity. In the lecture, Professor Ding reported a series of discoveries from his research team to establish this iron-Majorana platform.

Professor Hong Ding is a chair professor of Tsung-Dao Lee Institute, Shanghai Jiao Tong University. He was a Chief Scientist at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences during 2008 - 2022. He was awarded Sloan Research Fellowship in 1999, an elected American Physical Society Fellow in 2011, and a recipient of European Advanced Materials Award in 2018. He received the Outstanding Science and Technology Achievement Prize (Individual Prize) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2020, and was selected as New Cornerstone Investigator in 2022.

This lecture is supported in part by the Kwang Hua Educational Foundation.

