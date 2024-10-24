Newswise — Johns Hopkins School of Nursing professor Kali Thomas, PhD, MA has been named the inaugural Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Professor in Aging and Community Health.

Dr. Thomas joined the faculty in August 2023 as the Associate Director of Health Services Research in the Center for Equity on Aging. Her research examines the organization, delivery, and financing of long-term services and support for older adults, and has been used to inform policy and practices to enhance their overall health and quality of life.

“As the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Professor in Aging and Community Health, Dr. Thomas will develop and evaluate innovative programs, services, and policies to support those requiring long-term care in the community, and greatly enhance our understanding of health care for older adults,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN.

Dr. Thomas joined the School of Nursing from Brown University’s School of Public Health and the Providence VA Medical Center, where she led research on home and community-based services (HCBS) for older adults as alternatives to institutional care. Her work has advanced understanding of HCBS financing, access, utilization, and effectiveness, with presentations at organizations such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, and the National Institutes of Health, among others. She has consulted with state agencies, health plans, and the private sector on improving services for older adults.

Dr. Thomas has also worked with Meals on Wheels America (MOWA), studying the impact of home-delivered meals on promoting independence and health among older adults. Her research has driven innovations within the MOWA network and influenced global practices.

The Professorship was established in 2022 by the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Charitable Foundation, building on a relationship with the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) that dates back to the early 2000s. This endowed professorship focuses on developing, implementing, and evaluating programs to enhance aging in community settings, while also advising on policies that support older adults. The Stulman Foundation has also endowed the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Professorship in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing, held by Dr. Deborah Gross since 2003. This professorship has positioned JHSON as a leader in mental health nursing, serving the Baltimore community and preparing future leaders in the field.

"I am honored to serve as the inaugural Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Professor in Aging and Community Health. With this opportunity, I am eager to use these resources to transform the landscape of health care for older adults and maximize our ability to enhance their well-being,” says Dr. Thomas.

***

Located in Baltimore, the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing is a globally-recognized leader in nursing education, research, and practice. In U.S. News & World Report rankings, the school is No. 1 nationally for its DNP program and No. 2 for its master’s. In addition, JHSON is ranked as the No. 3 nursing school in the world by QS World University. The school is a five-time recipient of the INSIGHT Into Diversity Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and a four-time Best School for Men in Nursing award recipient. For more information, visit www.nursing.jhu.edu.