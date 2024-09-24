Newswise — Student-athletes in Florida high schools face a unique set of challenges — from enduring summer heat on the field to lacking some key safety services off the field, like access to athletic trainers.

But this reality has begun to change, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the University of Florida’s Patricia “Pattie” Tripp, Ph.D., LAT, ATC, a clinical professor and associate director of the Doctor of Athletic Training program in the College of Health & Human Performance’s Department of Applied Physiology & Kinesiology, the Athletic Trainers’ Association of Florida, and the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

Tripp was pivotal in championing policy changes regarding sports safety statewide, which went into effect on July 1. The Florida High School Athletic Association’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has now clarified its expectations for heat safety modifications during sports, promoted communication and secure documentation for health-related information, and set the minimum standard for access to health care services at events.

“Even though we have ranked No. 1 compared against other states for safety policies in secondary schools, there are opportunities for improvement that would ensure our high school athletes are playing in an environment with an optimal amount of safety measures in place,” said Tripp, who assembled a task force during her time as president of the Athletic Trainers’ Association of Florida to help address these issues.

The task force collected data across all 67 counties in Florida, assessing each county’s access to athletic training services. Findings revealed that 22 counties had little to no access to these critical services.

In a school setting, an athletic trainer plays a key role in overseeing student-athlete safety and works under the direction of a physician. The lack of this service highlights a potential gap in the sports-medicine-trained physician support available to student-athletes. Additionally, the data shows resource gaps across some of Florida’s more rural and economically underserved regions.

In the United States, approximately 8 million high school students enroll in sports annually. Despite nearly 90% of student-athletes reporting injuries, approximately one-third of U.S. high schools lack certified athletic trainers, according to data from the Korey Stringer Institute.

The absence of athletic trainers creates significant challenges for student-athletes when they sustain concussions, develop heat-related illnesses, or suffer from musculoskeletal conditions, as the diagnoses, care plans, and return-to-sport processes may not adhere to best practices.

“The need for athletic trainers at practices and games is crucial for identifying injury risks and preventing them before they occur,” Tripp said.

Tripp, who has expertise in policy development and helped create UF’s Doctor of Athletic Training program – the first fully residential program of its kind in the U.S. – has been following, and helping to improve, Florida’s school safety policies for the past three years.

In 2023, the state scored approximately 86% out of 100% for its existing secondary school safety policies in the Korey Stringer Institute’s annual assessment. Since that time, Tripp and her peers have advocated for better heat safety guidelines, more comprehensive certifications for coaches, improved conditioning sessions, and increased access to appropriate health care support during collision sporting events.

With the latest policy adoptions in place, Tripp is optimistic about the enhanced safety standards for young athletes and the increased recognition of the crucial role athletic trainers play in secondary school environments.

“Florida has over 3,000 licensed athletic trainers working in different settings, including secondary schools, college/universities, performing arts, military, industrial, and professional sports,” Tripp said. “These professionals are well-versed at not only treating injuries but also educating athletes on injury prevention, helping determine when an athlete can play after recovering from an injury, and serving as an advocate for the student’s well-being. This is a necessary school resource, especially during a critical period like high school when bodies are maturing mentally and physically.”