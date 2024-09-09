Newswise — The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Zhongfan Liu as a Senior Fellow, starting from September 2024.

Professor Liu, currently serving as the Boya Chair Professor at Peking University and President of the Beijing Graphene Institute, is a world-renowned expert in graphene research. Professor Liu's research centers on the CVD synthesis of low-dimensional carbon materials, including graphene, carbon nanotubes, and graphynes. He has published over 730 peer-reviewed papers and holds 150 patents.

With a distinguished career marked by significant achievements, Professor Liu has been elected to prestigious academies and societies, including the Chinese Academy of Sciences and The World Academy of Sciences. He has received numerous prestigious awards, including the National Natural Science Award (2nd class, 2008 & 2017), the Chambroad Technology Excellence Award (2022), the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Graphene Industry (2022), etc.

As a leader in the graphene research field, Professor Liu's wealth of experience and groundbreaking research will undoubtedly enhance the research endeavors at HKIAS.

View the detailed resume of Professor Zhongfan Liu and the full list of Senior Fellows on the HKIAS website.