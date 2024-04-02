Newswise — MARIETTA, Ga., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenaCare Global™ has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Reconstructive Skin Grafting Products with Premier, Inc. Effective April 1st, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for ProgenaMatrix®, ProgenaCare's human keratin matrix.

"We are thrilled to announce this newly awarded contract," said Howard Walthall, CEO of ProgenaCare. "Our goal at ProgenaCare is to bring highly effective yet affordable advanced wound care solutions to patients everywhere in order to improve lives. Premier's extensive network of facilities and providers gives us the opportunity to reach many patients who would not otherwise have access to our products, which lies directly at the heart of our company's mission."

ProgenaMatrix is built on ProgenaCare's proprietary human keratin platform, developed through more than a decade of research and development. ProgenaMatrix is the first and only commercially available human keratin matrix for wound care. Due to its unique keratin technology, ProgenaMatrix can provide excellent outcomes for patients with complex wounds in a highly cost-effective manner.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ProgenaCare is a purpose-driven medical device company leveraging cutting-edge advances in materials science to provide effective, affordable advanced wound care solutions for patients across the socioeconomic spectrum and around the globe. ProgenaMatrix®, the first and only human keratin matrix for wound care, is built on our proprietary human keratin platform. revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel is an advanced hydrogel with a thermo-gelling surfactant and long-lasting broad spectrum antimicrobial activity. From fresh start to finish, ProgenaCare is here to help you heal your patients. More information can be found at www.progenacare.com

