Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 28, 2023) -- Prominent Cedars-Sinai hand and plastic surgeon David Kulber, MD, recently visited The View Hospital to consult with medical colleagues as part of the ongoing collaboration between the new state-of-the-art facility and Cedars-Sinai.

Kulber and physician assistant Kylie Tanabe, MPH, were the latest Cedars-Sinai medical experts to consult at the hospital. Earlier this year, Mark Vrahas, MD, chair of the Cedars-Sinai Department of Orthopaedics, and Bert Mandelbaum, MD, co-chair of Medical Affairs at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, traveled to Doha to determine what patients need from the hand surgery program at The View Hospital and how Cedars-Sinai can assist.

Further visits are being planned in the coming months for Cedars-Sinai cardiologists, gastroenterologists, obstetricians and gynecologists as part of the hospital’s Visiting Physician Program.

“Dr. Kulber’s visit is a continuation of the deepening relationship between Cedars-Sinai and The View Hospital,” said Heitham Hassoun, MD, Cedars-Sinai vice president and medical director of Cedars-Sinai International. “The continued collaboration with our partners in Doha is fostering knowledge exchange between physicians that will enhance the highest-quality patient care for patients in Qatar.”

The View Hospital, which opened on Dec. 18, 2022, is an affiliation between Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, and Cedars-Sinai. It provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient programs, with 240 inpatient beds and several specialties and centers of excellence—all equipped with the latest technology.

Kulber, chief of Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at Cedars-Sinai and director of plastic surgery for the Cedars-Sinai Medical Care Foundation, and Tanabe met with The View Hospital’s leadership teams from the General Surgery, Orthopaedics and Plastic Surgery departments. Kulber gave a presentation to the medical staff about the latest advances in hand and upper extremity surgery and surgical education.

Kulber and Tanabe’s visit came amid a growing need for the hand surgery specialty in Qatar.

“I am inspired by the medical care my colleagues are delivering at The View Hospital,” Kulber said. “I’m looking forward to our continued collaboration, which will enhance our collective skills and understanding, enabling us to continue to heal and transform lives.”

Leaders at The View Hospital said the ongoing consultations with Cedars-Sinai physicians are strengthening the relationship between the two organizations and laying the foundation for further collaboration in the future.

Commenting on the visit, Matthew Dronsfield, CEO of The View Hospital, said, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kulber to The View Hospital and will continue to collaborate with Cedars-Sinai to bring world-renowned medical expertise to Qatar. At The View Hospital, patients will experience the highest quality of care provided by world-class medical experts using cutting-edge medical technology."

