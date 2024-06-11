Newswise — The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) welcomed Professor Enge Wang from June 3 to June 7, 2024. Prof. Wang, a Senior Fellow of HKIAS and University Chair Professor of Physics at Peking University, is a distinguished member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

During his visit, Prof. Wang actively participated in discussions and fostered collaborations with numerous scholars at CityUHK. On June 4, he attended the Physics Annual Symposium 2024, an annual signature event of the Department of Physics to promote the collaborative research culture across the department.

In addition to the symposium, Professor Wang also joined the tea gathering which brought together faculty members and postgraduate students from the Department of Physics. This gathering provided a valuable platform for exchanging research ideas and exploring potential avenues for future collaborations. Among the attending faculty members were Prof. Jeff Ou, Prof. Xun-Li Wang, Prof. Xiangqiang Chu, Prof. Io Chun Hoi, Prof. Xiao Li, Prof. Junzhang Ma; Prof. Zhedong Zhang and Prof. Yiming Zhong.

The highlight of Prof. Wang's visit was his lecture, titled "Full Quantum Effects in Condensed Matter Physics," which took place on June 6, 2024. This HKIAS Distinguished Lecture, facilitated by Prof. Ren Yang, the Head and Chair Professor in the Department of Physics at CityUHK, shed light on the latest advancements in condensed matter physics beyond the traditional Born-Oppenheimer approximation.

In his lecture, Prof. Wang emphasized the importance of considering nuclear quantum effects and non-adiabatic effects in accurate simulations and measurements of physical and chemical properties of practical materials. He presented findings from his research and demonstrated how full quantum effects play a pivotal role in understanding the nature of water on surfaces.

The visit of Prof. Enge Wang to HKIAS at CityUHK has further enriched the academic and research environment, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among leading scholars in the field of physics.

Professor Enge Wang is one of the most prominent physicists in China. He is currently the University Chair Professor of Physics at Peking University. He was the Director of the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) (1999-2007), President of Peking University (2013-2015) and Vice President of CAS (2015-2017).

The HKIAS Distinguished Lecture is supported in part by the Kwang Hua Educational Foundation.

More information about the lecture, please click here.