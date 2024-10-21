Newswise — CHICAGO, Ill. — There are currently no approved treatments to protect vision in people who have geographic atrophy, an advanced and severe form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that can lead to permanent vision loss. But hope may be on the way for the five million people worldwide who have geographic atrophy.

A new study to be presented this week at AAO 2024, the 128th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, shows that patients treated monthly with an investigational drug (ANX007) cut their risk of vision loss by 72 percent. Data also showed that significant areas of the retina critical for good vision were protected.

“The data is impressive, showing that ANX007 significantly protects against vision loss from geographic atrophy and helps preserve important retinal anatomy to achieve this,” said lead researcher Rahul N. Khurana, MD, of Northern California Retina-Vitreous Associates. “This offers a lot of hope for our patients with geographic atrophy who are struggling for clinically meaningful treatments in practice.”

Geographic atrophy causes regions of cells in the retina to waste away and die resulting in a growing blind spot in the visual field. This makes it difficult to drive, read, and even recognize faces. Geographic atrophy causes about 20 percent of legal blindness in North America.

Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year approved two new drugs that can help slow worsening of the disease over time, there are currently no approved treatments that can protect vision from this devastating condition.

ANX007 is a novel neuroprotective agent that is injected into the eye. It works by blocking a part of the immune system known as the complement system, specifically the immune molecule C1q in the complement pathway. C1q is thought to be a key driver of neurodegeneration. The hope is that by blocking C1q it might be possible to prevent the synapse loss, inflammation and neuronal damage that results in vision loss from geographic atrophy.

In a Phase 2 clinical trial, 161 patients were randomized to receive either a 5 mg dose of ANX007 every month, every other month, or sham treatment. After one year of treatment, the risk of losing three lines of vision or more as measured by an eye chart was reduced by 72 percent in patients treated monthly (P = .006), and by 48 percent in patients treated every other month (P = .064).

Treatment also protected photoreceptors in the central fovea. Photoreceptors are neurons in the retina responsible for detecting light. Protecting photoreceptors is essential for protecting vision. After one year of treatment, ANX007 reduced ellipsoid zone area loss by approximately 30 percent in patients treated every month or every other month, compared with patients who received sham injections.

Based on this and other data, the FDA has granted the treatment Fast Track status, and the European Union has given it Priority Medicine (PRIME) designation to speed up investigation of ANX007.

A global, randomized, sham-controlled Phase 3 trial of ANX007 is currently underway, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.