If you don’t suffer from migraine headaches yourself, chances are you know someone who does. These debilitating headaches commonly effect women between the ages of 25 and 55, and can be known to cause several other symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. Treatment for these types of headaches have been developed over the years, but just yesterday, the FDA approved a new nasal spray that has shown promising results in clinical trials.

Ochsner Health neurologist and headache expert, Dr. Jose Posas, who suffers from migraines himself, is available to comment on this new therapy and what it could mean for treating the thousands of patients who suffer from migraines.