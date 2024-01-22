Newswise — NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot , the leading platform for clinical trial automation & guidance, today announced its "Protocol Bowl" event at the 15th Annual SCOPE Summit for clinical trial operations executives the day after Sunday's Big Game. The "Protocol Bowl" will kick off on February 12, 2024, at 4:25 p.m., at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, featuring a head-to-head match between leading Pharma Sponsors and Sites. The competition will determine which is more effective for high-quality clinical trial conduct: paper or digital protocols.

"At ProofPilot, we believe that to successfully advance drug development, there is nothing more important than ensuring complex clinical research is conducted exactly as intended, and the 'Protocol Bowl' at SCOPE will showcase how we're helping the industry simplify the complex," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "This event is more than a 'competition'; it's a live demonstration of how ProofPilot can ensure high quality research conduct to give all molecules their best chance of proving safety and efficacy. ProofPilot is undefeated in our approach!"

The live showdown will pit two teams against each other to complete a 1-page clinical protocol, with one team using ProofPilot's real time digital guidance workflow and the other relying on the standard & traditional paper format. The event will also feature insights from respected Sponsors and Sites in the clinical trial industry, focusing on the unique value and potential of digital workflows beyond trial conduct at the site.

"The 'Protocol Bowl' is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate the practicality and impact of automated study guidance in an apples-to-apples comparison with paper," said Lauren Briggs, SVP of Customer Success. "We're looking forward to showcasing how ProofPilot's technology can improve the quality and speed of clinical trials."

Attendees will enjoy a unique competitive atmosphere including rally towels, team jerseys, a cheer squad, referees, and ProofPilot's mascot: a 9-foot, LED-illuminated robot called the Automator.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot is at the forefront of enhancing clinical trials with its automated digital protocol platform. This platform streamlines clinical workflows and improves stakeholder experiences and data quality, thereby increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trials. Learn more about ProofPilot's impact on clinical trials at https://www.proofpilot.com .

Stay informed about ProofPilot news at: https://www.linkedin.com/ company/proofpilot