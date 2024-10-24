Newswise — WASHINGTON (Oct. 25, 2024)--This week the Biden Administration proposed a new rule that would expand access to birth control, including making over the counter birth control pills free for women of reproductive age who have private insurance.

The proposed rule comes in response to reports that many plans and insurers continue to impose barriers on consumers such as burdensome paperwork or cost sharing for services, such as birth control, that are essential keys to preventive health care.

If enacted, the US Health and Human Services proposal would counter that trend and increase access for millions of US women.

The George Washington University has experts available to talk about the new proposal and the importance of birth control for women and their families. To schedule an interview with an expert please reach out to GW Media, [email protected].

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations.

Elizabeth Borkowski is a senior research scientist in Health Policy and Management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Her areas of expertise include reproductive health and U.S. healthcare policy affecting women's health.

Amita N. Vyas, is an associate professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director for the MPH Maternal and Child Health program and the Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health.