Newswise — As you age, your risk of developing sight-threatening retinal conditions, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, increases. But vision loss and blindness are not an inevitable part of aging. Fortunately, older Americans can take simple steps to protect their sight.

During September’s Healthy Aging Month, the American Society of Retina Specialists and its retina specialist members encourage older Americans to learn more about retinal disease and adopt healthy habits that bolster retina health. Not only is healthy vision critical to maintaining an active lifestyle as you age, but studies show that older adults with vision issues face a higher risk of developing dementia.

Learn the signs and symptoms of common adult retinal conditions. AMD affects 19.8 million Americans and is the leading cause of vision loss among older Americans. Another retinal condition, diabetic retinopathy, affects 9.6 million Americans and is the leading cause of blindness in U.S. working-age adults. Hallmark symptoms of AMD include distortion (warping) of straight lines, a decrease in the intensity or brightness of colors, a gradual or sudden loss of central vision, and dark, blurry areas in the center of vision. Diabetic retinopathy symptoms to watch for include blurry central vision, seeing spots, floaters, or a shadow across the field of vision, difficulty reading, eye pressure, and difficulty with color perception.

Know your family history and other retinal disease risk factors. Ask family members if they have had vision issues. Retinal conditions, including AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and even retinal detachments, may have a genetic component that runs in families. Other common risk factors of retinal disease include older age, smoking, and high blood pressure and cholesterol.

Make healthy retina habits a priority. People of all ages can maintain healthy retinas and reduce the risk of developing retinal conditions by:

Quitting smoking

Staying active

Controlling blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol

Eating nutritious food, including dark, leafy greens and fish

Maintaining a healthy weight

Getting regular dilated eye exams

Seek out a Retina Specialist for expert care. Retina specialists are medical doctors with up to 10 years of advanced medical training to specialize in ophthalmology and sub-specialize in diseases and surgery. They are highly skilled physicians and surgeons committed to helping people with retinal conditions preserve and improve their vision. Find your retina specialist at FindYourRetinaSpecialist.org. Do your homework before signing up for or switching health insurance plans. During open enrollment, October 15, 2024, through December 7, 2024, Americans eligible for Medicare can join, switch, or drop an Original Medicare Health Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan. Consumers should ask if an insurance plan requires preauthorization for any tests or procedures or if it requires step therapy for any medications. "Fail first" step therapy is a policy Medicare-eligible retina patients should be aware of as it can affect a patient's ability to receive treatment recommended by their retina specialist. Fortunately, Original Medicare does not allow step therapy. Access resources about Medicare open enrollment, learn about step therapy, and research your options before making changes to your insurance that could affect your access to retina care.

For more information about maintaining retina health for good vision, visit asrs.org/patients.

