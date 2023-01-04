Newswise — Five new scientific results from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the Very Large Array (VLA), and the Green Bank Observatory (GBO) will be revealed at multiple press conferences during the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) from January 8 to 12, 2023, in Seattle, Wash.

The AAS meeting includes a series of press conferences based on a range of themes. Presentations will highlight new research, including a peek at how turbulence and very hungry black holes are shaping their environments, what masers and magnetic fields are revealing about the lives of massive stars, and how scientists right here on Earth are exploring the Solar System using high-powered radar techniques.

Press conferences will be held in person during the conference, and streamed live on the AAS Press Office YouTube Channel.

Note: Each press conference consists of a panel of scientists presenting 4-5 unique scientific results. The number listed in parentheses indicates the order of presentation for the listed result.

All press conferences are listed and will occur in Pacific Time.

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 10:15am PST — Eyes on Galaxies with JWST

Philip Appleton, Caltech (3)

“Zooming In on the Shocked and Turbulent Intergalactic Medium in Stephan’s Quintet with JWST and ALMA”

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 2:15pm PST — Mergers, Bursts & Jets

Michael Koss, Eureka Scientific (1)

“The Closest-Separation Confirmed Multiwavelength Dual Active Galactic Nuclei”

Sirina Prasad, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (4)

“Using ALMA to Observe a Rare Hydrogen Recombination Line Maser–Emitting Star”

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 10:15am PST — New Developments in the World of Planets

Patrick Taylor, National Radio Astronomy Observatory (1)

“Planetary Defense & Science Advanced by New Radar on Green Bank Telescope”

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 10:15am PST — Clouds and Nebulae

Peter Barnes, Space Science Institute (5)

“SOFIA and ALMA Investigate the Case of the Masquerading Monster BYF 73”

The full press conference program is available on the AAS 241 Press Web Site. NRAO/GBO Public Information Officers will be available to assist journalists with all listed press conferences during the live conference.

In addition to the press conferences, dozens of papers with new and ongoing science results from NRAO facilities will be presented during AAS 241 conference sessions.

