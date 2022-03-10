Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a waive of U.S.-led economic sanctions and now there are growing concerns that an escalation of tensions could jeopardize the functions of the International Space Station.

The University of Delaware's Norm Wagner, Francis Alison Professor and Unidel Robert L. Pigford Chair in Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, has his 4th experiment on the International Space Station, involving novel composite materials for space suit design that launched in November and will return this summer.

He wants to make sure the ISS continues to make valuable contributions to science.

"Humanity has had over 20 years of continuous off-planet living (in low earth orbit on the ISS) with the associated science. We must continue this mission to expand beyond Earth, which will require occupation of low earth orbit even after ISS is decommissioned. Cooperation with other nations for the peaceful exploration of space is always a good idea, as the ISS has proven."