Article title: Dystrophin deficiency disrupts muscle clock expression and mitochondrial quality control in mdx mice

Authors: Justin P. Hardee, Marissa K. Caldow, Audrey S.M. Chan, Stuart K. Plenderleith, Jennifer Trieu, Rene Koopman, Gordon S. Lynch

From the authors: “These findings suggest that dystrophin deficiency in mdx mice impairs the regulation of the core clock and mitochondrial quality control, with relevance to [Duchenne muscular dystrophy] and related disorders.”