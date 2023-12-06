Article title: Slc12a2 loss in insulin-secreting β-cells links development of overweight and metabolic dysregulation to impaired satiation control of feeding

Authors: Yakshkumar Dilipbhai Rathod, Rana Abdelgawad, Christian A. Hübner, Mauricio Di Fulvio

From the authors: “Although obesity is usually attributed to increased food intake, we demonstrate that body weight gain can be hastened without consuming excess calories. In fact, impaired meal termination control, i.e., satiation, is detectable before the development of overweight in an animal model that develops a metabolic syndrome-like phenotype.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.