Newswise — El Paso, Texas — As fall arrives in our Borderplex, Texas Tech Health El Paso is welcoming this season of gratitude by celebrating those who make a difference for our future health care heroes.

During Texas Tech Health El Paso’s annual Season of Thanks luncheon, El Paso dental community member Deborah Whitehill announced the first Hunt School of Dental Medicine scholarship to cover full tuition and fees for an El Paso student’s entire four years of school. The scholarship honors her late husband H.V. Whitehill, D.D.S., M.S.

Dr. Whitehill was a dedicated endodontist who served our El Paso community for over 30 years. He passed away earlier this year at the age of 77.

“I would always tell him that he was creating future dentists of El Paso because of the way he made it fun for children when they came in with their parents,” Deborah Whitehill said. “His assistant would put a mask on the little ones and then let them pretend they were helping Dr. Whitehill while he was getting ready to do a procedure.”

“And now he’ll be remembered as we help grow our own future dentists for El Paso,” she added.

The announcement was a welcome addition to the luncheon, which honors our generous donors and recognizes the achievements of scholarship recipients each year.

The gathering also served as an opportunity for students and donors to connect, share stories, and celebrate the transformative impact of scholarships. Each year, nearly 150 community leaders and 150 scholarship recipients attend.

It’s through donor gifts that many students are able to pursue their dreams of serving our community as future health care leaders, ensuring that gratitude and compassion remain at the heart of the Texas Tech Health El Paso mission.

The prestigious Whitehill scholarship is the first of its kind for the dental school. Preference will be given to a student who intends to practice in our El Paso area after graduation, ensuring Dr. Whitehill’s legacy is forever tied with growing our own future smile heroes.

“He loved El Paso so much, we both do, and we know our community needs more doctors and dentists and he would be pleased to know we’re playing a part in meeting that need,” Deborah Whitehill said. “We’re very happy that we now have a dental school here and El Paso students won’t have to travel to pursue their dream of becoming a dentist.”

Deborah Whitehill comes from a family of educators who have always believed in empowering students to reach their full potential. Hunt School of Dental Medicine Dean Richard Black, D.D.S., M.S., said her gift is helping the dental school do the same.

“Like all our gifts, this gift from the Whitehill family is setting up a student to be an asset to our Borderplex community,” Dr. Black said. “And these future dentists will have complete control over their future, giving them the freedom to better themselves, their family and, of course, their future patients.”

Season of Thanks also celebrated Texas Tech Health El Paso’s three other schools. Joshua Torres, a fourth-year Foster School of Medicine student, reflected on his journey from El Paso High School to the Hunt School of Nursing, then to the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. He is the first student in Texas Tech Health El Paso history to attend three of the university’s four schools.

Torres, an El Paso native raised by his mother, always dreamed of a career in health care, but held back because of the financial burden that comes with a medical education. In a car ride to finalize his registration at New Mexico State University to pursue mathematics, he admitted to his mother that his passion was in health care. They decided to make a U-turn on the highway – a U-turn that changed his life – and he eventually became a student at Texas Tech Health El Paso, earning a scholarship for each school he attended.

“The final year of medical school brings a unique blend of excitement and reflection,” Torres said. “It's the culmination of years of hard work, learning, and personal growth. At this stage, I’m constantly building on the knowledge and clinical skills I’ve developed, and every patient encounter feels like a step closer to fulfilling my goal of becoming an exceptional physician.”

Receiving the Paul and Alejandra Foster Scholarship was crucial for Torres because it alleviated the financial burden of medical school, allowing him to focus on his studies and clinical rotations without the stress of accumulating debt.

“This support meant I could invest more time into my academic and clinical development, community service, and research endeavors, all of which are vital to becoming the kind of doctor I aspire to be,” Torres said.

Donors who support scholarships for students at Texas Tech Health El Paso play a critical role in shaping the future of health care in our community.

“Their generosity allows students like me to pursue a medical education and dedicate our time to learning and serving without overwhelming financial strain,” Torres said. “This investment in our education translates to more doctors, more compassionate health care for our city, and better care for the people of West Texas and beyond.”

Torres is looking forward to his upcoming residency interviews and is planning for the next phase of his career.

"It makes this year feel like a pivotal moment where my dream of providing care to underserved communities is within reach,” he said.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.