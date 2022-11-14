Newswise — Science performed with the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center’s (PSC’s) advanced research computers has been recognized with two HPCwire Editors’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2022 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC22), in Dallas, Texas. In one of these projects, Carnegie Mellon University scientists used artificial intelligence to explore improved contrast agents for medical MRI imaging, as well as robotic synthesis of the predicted agents in a facility at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. In the other, investigators at Purdue University used PSC and other systems to build and run massive simulations using sound waves to control heat and stress in fluid flow.

“PSC is honored to once again receive these prestigious HPCWire awards,” said David Moses, executive director of PSC. “For many years, Tom and the entire team at Tabor Communications have done a superb job recognizing achievements in the area of High Performance Computing.” It is the thirteenth year PSC has been so recognized.

The list of winners was revealed at the HPCwire booth at the event, and on the HPCwire website, located atwww.HPCwire.com. PSC was recognized with:

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill used the XSEDE-allocated Bridges-2 at PSC and Frontera at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) — built by HPE and Dell, respectively — to develop machine-learning-driven robotic production of MRI contrast agents. The algorithm offered a path toward improving MRI images unexpected by human experts. Best Use of HPC in Physical Sciences: Purdue University researchers’ simulations with XSEDE systems at PSC, the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC), and TACC reproduced sound waves to manage heat and stress in fluid flow. Scientists used Bridges-2 at PSC (built by HPE), and then Comet at SDSC and Stampede2 at TACC (both Dell systems), to build and then run massive simulations.

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community and are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

“The 2022 Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are exceptional, indeed,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publishers of HPCwire. “Solutions developed with HPC led the world out of the Pandemic, and we officially broke the Exascale threshold — HPC has now reached a billion, billion operations per second! Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and the most renowned panel of editors in the industry, the Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards represent resounding recognition of HPC accomplishments throughout the world. Our sincerest gratitude and hearty congratulations go out to all of the winners.”

More information on these awards can be found at the HPCwire website (www.HPCwire.com) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #HPCwireAwards.