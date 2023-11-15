Newswise — A recent study has unveiled two previously undiscovered families of Pseudoscorpions in Israel. Positioned at the convergence of three continents, Israel's distinct biodiversity has undergone systematic revision, resulting in an updated checklist featuring 61 pseudoscorpion species across 28 genera and fourteen families. This pioneering research includes the introduction of the first illustrated identification key, based on morphological characters, accompanied by distribution maps. Notably, the study highlights the discovery of two new family records in Israel—Syarinidae and Cheiridiidae—both with a cosmopolitan distribution, including in the Mediterranean region. The findings significantly enhance our comprehension of regional biodiversity, offering crucial resources for forthcoming ecological, taxonomical and conservation endeavors. Furthermore, several undescribed species identified in this paper will be comprehensively described in separate publications, further advancing the field of pseudoscorpion taxonomy.



[Jerusalem] – A new study on the pseudoscorpion fauna of Israel has been unveiled in a comprehensive publication titled "Pseudoscorpions of Israel: Annotated Checklist and Key, with New Records of Two Families." The research, conducted by Dr. Sharon Warburg, Dr. Efrat Gavish-Regev from the National Natural History Collections of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and team, provides a crucial update to the understanding of the pseudoscorpion species in Israel.



Situated at the crossroads of three continents, Israel boasts a distinctive fauna, influenced by both Palearctic and Afrotropical zoogeographic origins. Over the past sixty years, systematic revisions and the discovery of new species have rendered the existing key to pseudoscorpions in Israel outdated. This newly released checklist offers a contemporary perspective on the pseudoscorpion species in the region, complete with distribution maps and a groundbreaking illustrated identification key based on morphological characters.



Before this study, the pseudoscorpion fauna of Israel was believed to consist of twelve families, 26 genera, and 52 species, including several "subspecies." However, the current research expands this catalog to include 61 pseudoscorpion species belonging to 28 genera and fourteen families. The majority of these species exhibit Palearctic and Mediterranean distributios, with only a few displaying Afrotropical origin.



An exciting revelation from this study is the discovery of two families previously unreported in Israel: Syarinidae and Cheiridiidae. Both families are cosmopolitan and have representatives in the Mediterranean region. The researchers note that the putative new species discovered during this study are presented at the genus level and will be further described in subsequent publications.



The significance of this research extends beyond the academic realm, offering valuable insights into the biodiversity of the region and providing a foundation for future studies in ecology taxonomy and conservation. The annotated checklist and key, with their meticulous documentation and visual aids, are expected to become essential resources for researchers, students, conservation organizations, and enthusiasts interested in pseudoscorpion taxonomy.



