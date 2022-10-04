PSPI Live: Persistence and Fade-Out of Educational Intervention Effects

Wednesday, October 12, 4:00 - 5:00 PM ET / 8:00 - 9:00 PM UTC

Educational interventions can have long-lasting effects and alter a person’s life trajectory, but their effects are frequently short-lived. In this webinar, researchers who have explored this phenomenon will shed light on the factors that influence and contribute to the durability of an educational intervention. Their findings, explored in Psychological Science in the Public Interest, can improve theories of human development and help to create meaningful interventions, with implications for practice and policy.

Hear from two authors of the study, Drew H. Bailey (University of California, Irvine) and David S. Yeager (University of Texas, Austin), along with Mark Schneider, director of the Institute of Education Sciences.

A special Q&A opportunity for audience members will follow.

PSPI Live is an online symposium series that highlights papers published in the APS journal Psychological Science in the Public Interest (PSPI). Brought to you by APS and PSPI Editor Nora Newcombe, Temple University, these 60-minute live events feature a presentation by the authors and perspectives and reflections by other authors, policymakers, or representatives of important stakeholder groups.