PSPI Live: Test a Witness’s Memory of a Suspect Only Once

Friday, April 29, 1:00 - 2:00 PM ET / 5:00 - 6:00 PM UTC John T. Wixted, lead author of Test a Witness’s Memory of a Suspect Only Once (Wixted, Wells, Loftus, & Garrett, 2021) will be joined by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff for a free, hourlong event where you will hear an overview of Wixted’s recent publication followed by special comments from Judge Rakoff. A special Q&A opportunity for audience members will follow.

John T. Wixted , UC San Diego

, UC San Diego The Honorable Jed S. Rakoff, U.S. District Judge

PSPI Live is an online symposium series that highlights papers published in the APS journal Psychological Science in the Public Interest (PSPI). Brought to you by APS and PSPI Editor Nora Newcombe, Temple University, these 60-minute live events feature a presentation by the authors and perspectives and reflections by other authors, policymakers, or representatives of important stakeholder groups.