Psychiatrist Liat Jarkon, D.O., director of the Center for Behavioral Health at New York Institute of Technology, is available for interview/comment on this and other mental-health-related topics.

In 2021, an estimated 1.7 million suicide attempts took place in the United States. The following year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 2.6 percent increase—approximately 50,000—deaths by suicide.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness about this serious public health issue and highlight how everyone can play a role in helping to prevent suicide.

Now, Psychiatrist Liat Jarkon, D.O., director of the Center for Behavioral Health at New York Institute of Technology, shares actionable insight, including what to do if you are experiencing a mental health crisis and suicide warning signs for friends and loved ones.

What factors may increase the risk of suicide?

Having a history of previous suicide attempts, depression, anxiety, or substance abuse, and/or having a family history of these factors can increase suicide risk. An individual who has recently experienced great loss (personal, financial, or medical) is at great risk of suicide. And finally, individuals who do not have a strong support group are also at a greater risk.

What signs should never be ignored?

A change in behavior, including loss of interest in activities, isolation, and avoidance of social interactions and friends. Other signs not to be ignored include if an individual states that they feel like a burden to others, they don’t see the purpose in living, they would be better off dead, or they no longer see the point of life. These signs should all be taken very seriously. Some individuals will also start to give their belongings away, straighten out their affairs, and even write letters to their loved ones. None of these behaviors should be ignored.

What message would you share with someone who is contemplating suicide?

Call or text 988. You will be connected with a trained crisis counselor who will listen to you, provide support, and get you the help you need. You are not alone. Your life matters and together we can find solutions to make you feel better.

As per 988, action steps for friends and family include: