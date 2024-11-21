Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (Nov. 21, 2024) — Many people experience heightened stress during the holiday season. The competing pressures of shopping, travel plans and family gatherings can be overwhelming, leaving little time for rest. Financial strain from gift-giving and festive spending can provoke anxiety. Balancing work and social obligations can lead to burnout, making it difficult to enjoy the season.

For some, the holidays highlight strained relationships or stoke feelings of loneliness. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can contribute to fatigue and sadness due to shorter days and less sunlight. In the wake of the recent election, many are grappling with the challenge of coming together with loved ones who hold different political views.

Ultimately, while the holidays are meant to be joyful, they can also be a time of mental, emotional and financial strain, requiring extra care to maintain wellbeing.

John Forsyth is a professor of psychology and director of the Anxiety Disorders Research Program at the University at Albany. He is also a licensed clinical psychologist in New York State, and member of the teaching faculty at the Omega Institute, Kripalu and the Cape Cod Institute.

Forsyth recently coauthored several chapters in a new book about managing stress and anxiety titled "Calm in the Chaos: A Quick-Relief Guide for Managing Anxiety & Overwhelm in Loud & Uncertain Times." The book offers research-based tools for triaging stress, with recommendations for how to make healthy lifestyle changes to improve mental health and increase resilience.

Forsyth is available to discuss mental health challenges experienced during the holiday season, with recommendations for healthy ways to cope and prioritize wellbeing during times of high stress and uncertainty.

Forsyth’s research interests focus broadly on acceptance and mindfulness-based approaches in relation to psychological health and alleviating human suffering. Forsyth has expertise in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), mindfulness and self-compassion, emotion regulation and dysregulation, and causes and treatment of anxiety disorders, among other areas.

