Newswise — Michael Siegel, professor of public health and community medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, is available to speak to the Surgeon General’s Advisory on Firearm Violence.

Siegel has spent decades researching firearm violence, analyzing everything from who owns guns in America to why gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has outlined why we should take a public health approach to gun violence: https://now.tufts.edu/2022/06/02/how-public-health-approach-could-reduce-gun-violence

“Public health is about trying to change conditions that are not acceptable to people's health and lives. It’s about making a commitment to deal with an unacceptable issue until it’s solved and building the solution into the infrastructure of our society," says Siegel.