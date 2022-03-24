The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to announce 15 new and expanding projects as part of its ongoing Gulf Star Program. The projects are:

Regional data sharing for coastal management (Gulfwide)

Diversity, equity, and inclusion internship program (Gulfwide)

Guidebook for working with underrepresented communities (Gulfwide)

Homeowner workshop for living shorelines permitting (Gulfwide)

Public awareness and education on the benefits of coastal resources for people and communities through the #WhattheGulfGives social media campaign (Gulfwide)

Economic benefits of terrapin bycatch reduction in the blue crab fishery (Gulfwide)

Economic impacts of reduced water quality & brown tide (Baffin Bay, TX)

Diamondback terrapin habitat research (Texas coast)

Diamondback terrapin conservation and outreach (Galveston, TX)

Citizen science water monitoring program (Galveston, TX & New Orleans, LA)

Hurricane Ida recovery and community resilience (Port Sulphur, LA)

Water bottle refill stations in local schools (southeast LA)

Coastal bird stewardship and outreach (Louisiana coast)

Marine debris education program (Tampa, Florida)

Economic benefits of eco-tourism (Mississippi coast)

The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies, businesses, and non-profits. Gulf Star provides funding for projects that support healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems, and thriving coastal communities in the Gulf of Mexico region. In total, over 50 projects have been funded since 2016.

The shared impacts from these Gulf Star projects are made possible by the following Gulf Star partners: Shell, Freeport McMoRan, Hess, Chevron, Clean Gulf Associates, Equinor, Oxy, Motiva, Citgo, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and the five Gulf states.

Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance said, “I am incredibly proud of the growing number of trusted partners that work with us on this program and the impact these projects are having on Gulf Coast communities.”

All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions identified in the Governors’ Action Plan for Healthy and Resilient Coasts, signed by the governors of the five Gulf states. All of the activities identified in this plan benefit from a regional, collaborative approach to improve the environmental and economic health of the Gulf.

Learn more about the Gulf Star Program and view the 2021 annual report at https://gulfofmexicoalliance.org/gulfstar. To become a Gulf Star partner, contact Becky Ginn ([email protected]).

About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.

https://gulfofmexicoalliance.org/

Facebook and Instagram @gulfofmexicoalliance

Twitter and LinkedIn @gomalliance