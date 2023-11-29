Newswise — TORONTO, ONTARIO: Damarys Varela Vélez, Operations Manager, Institute for Professional Development, of the Puerto Rico Department of Education will be on hand to launch the Forward Society (FOS) Lab at the University of Toronto tomorrow (November 30).

Ms. Varela Vélez will participate in a panel discussion “Research-Practice Partnerships in Education” to discuss the successful and long-term partnership between the Puerto Rico Department of Education and Forward Society Lab affiliates Professor Gustavo J. Bobonis, and Emily Goldman, Director of Research and Evaluation Partnerships of the Forward Society Lab in Puerto Rico.

“Our research partnership with PRDE, originally envisioned as a portfolio of two studies, grew rapidly to include five projects and has since paved the way for collaboration with other government offices including the Office of Court Administration of Puerto Rico and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce,” said Bobonis, FOS Co-Director. “Newer projects with both of these partners are still underway and this renewed support from the William T. Grant Foundation will enable us to help evoke lasting change and improve outcomes for many citizens.”

In addressing learning loss, most North American experts focus on the pandemic. In Puerto Rico, students faced school disruptions due to a hurricane, an earthquake, and then COVID-19.

The event will be held at Seely Hall (6 Hoskin Ave), Trinity College, University of Toronto, tomorrow afternoon between 1:30 and 5:30. Ms. Varela Vélez’s panel is between 1:50 and 2:40.

Following the panel, Ms. Varela Vélez, Professor Bobonis, and Professor Goldman, will be available for interviews in English and Spanish following the panel discussion. Translation assistance for Ms. Varela Vélez will be on-site.

About FOS: The Forward Society Lab (FOS) is a global lab that leverages data and state-of-the-art research methods to shine a light on the voices and experiences of marginalized people. The FOS model is rooted in research-practice partnerships, working with partners to deeply understand their communities' unique challenges. https://www.foslab.org