Newswise — September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness for the severe and fatal disease that impacts over 100,000 people in the U.S. each year. With no cure in sight, Rodeo Abrencillio, MD, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine at UTHealth Houston says there are preventive measures you can take to limit your risk.

Dr. Abrencillio is available to share more with your audience from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., on Monday, 9/16; Tuesday, 9/17; and Friday 9/18.