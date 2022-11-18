Newswise — (November 18, 2022) -- B. Smyth, 28, died on Nov. 17, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, according to an Instagram post featuring his brother Denzil. The R&B singer, whose real name was Brandon Smith, recently released a single from his ICU bed.

Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a progressive, debilitating disease that causes scarring in the lungs and does not presently have a cure. Though largely unknown, more than 250,000 Americans are currently living with the disease. The most common symptoms of PF include a chronic, dry cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms include weakness, discomfort in the chest, loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of B. Smyth,” said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF). “Pulmonary fibrosis is a very serious disease, yet many patients have never heard of it prior to their diagnosis. The PFF is mobilizing people and resources to drive awareness and earlier diagnoses, and leading research so that we may ultimately have a cure for PF.”

There are more than 50,000 new cases of pulmonary fibrosis diagnosed every year. While anyone can develop pulmonary fibrosis, it is more likely to occur in those 60 years and older with a history of smoking, putting hundreds of thousands of Americans at risk for the disease. Other risk factors include: a family history of pulmonary fibrosis; prior or current use of certain medications such as chemotherapy and amiodarone; a history of radiation treatment to the chest; environmental and occupational exposures including indoor mold, birds or asbestos; and a previous diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis or another autoimmune disease.

Those with symptoms or risk factors should speak with their healthcare provider. Early diagnosis is key to maximizing treatment options. To help start that conversation with a doctor, a downloadable Pulmonary Fibrosis Risk List is available at AboutPF.org.

For more information or to find a pulmonologist near you, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

