Newswise — (CHICAGO) May 17, 2022 – The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), the nation’s leading pulmonary fibrosis research, education, and advocacy organization, has developed new materials and tools for people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) to learn about and enroll in clinical research studies. The Clinical Trials Guide for Patients provides comprehensive information on the types and phases of clinical trials, and how patients can participate.

“Clinical trials help answer key questions about PF and can lead to new treatments for patients. With the growth of the PF therapeutic pipeline, it is more important than ever for patients to understand how actively participating in clinical trials may be beneficial to them individually and as a community,” said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

The PFF’s online Clinical Trial Finder is an easy-to-navigate tool that enables users to match and connect with trials in the United States. After completing a short questionnaire, patients receive a preliminary list of relevant and feasible trials. The Clinical Trial Finder provides contact information for nearby sites so patients can reach out with questions about enrollment. Currently, more than 90 trials are featured in the PFF Clinical Trial Finder database.

The PF community can discover treatment options now in development for interstitial lung disease with the PF Drug Development Pipeline. This online tool showcases news about recent drug and study announcements. It allows viewers to filter search results by study phase, disease/condition, intervention type and more. Patients can also access a Drug Development Pipeline Glossary to better understand the development process.

PFF patient and advocate, Mark McCormick, shares his clinical trial experience in a clinical trials video. “I would encourage anybody who has this disease to find out as much as they can about clinical trials and to get involved in as many trials as they can.”

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease, which are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation and scarring that damage the ability of the lung to transfer vital oxygen into the blood. The prevalence of PF is on the rise in the U.S. with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually. There is no known cure.

# # #

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and to providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information,visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).