Newswise — (CHICAGO) April 25, 2023 – The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) today announced the launch of its annual PFF Walk series, a nationwide effort to raise funds and awareness for pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF and ILD, progressive diseases that cause inflammation, scarring, or both, that damage the lung’s ability to absorb oxygen from the air.

The PFF Walk will kick off on July 29 in Pittsburgh and will continue through October in cities across the U.S. —

Jul. 29 – North Shore Riverfront Park, Pittsburgh

Aug. 5 – Liberty State Park, NYC Metro

Sept. 9 – Little Marina Green, Bay Area

Sept. 16 – Diversey Harbor, Chicago

Sept. 30 – Virtual, National Walk Day

Oct. 7 – National Harbor, Washington, D.C.

Oct. 21 – The Sound at Cypress Waters, Dallas

“The PFF Walk is a growing movement that inspires and empowers those whose lives have been affected by these debilitating diseases,” said William T. Schmidt, President, and CEO of the PFF. “Participants are energized by the opportunity to make a difference by fundraising and sharing their experiences with PF and ILD.”

The PFF Walk is a memorable experience and brings together people living with PF, caregivers and families, lung transplant recipients, and all community members. New this year, each Walk will include a Mission Moment that honors all attendees and provides a moment of remembrance for those who have been lost to pulmonary fibrosis.

Each Walk features two course options – 5K and one mile. Participants are encouraged to go at their own pace. The event will also include a variety of activities and entertainment, including music, food, and family fun.

Registration for the PFF Walk is free. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative PFF Walk t-shirt. To register or for more information, visit PFFWalk.org. A special thank you to the PFF Walk National Sponsors, Boehringer Ingelheim, CVS Specialty Pharmacy, Horizon Therapeutics and United Therapeutics.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).