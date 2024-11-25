Newswise — The Sleep Medicine Program at Lurie Children’s, currently co-directed by Maria L. Dowell, MD, and Ilya Khaytin, MD, PhD, was recently reaccredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. This marks the 25th consecutive year that the program has maintained its accreditation, making it one of a few accredited pediatric sleep medicine centers in the region and one of 23 centers nationally that have reached this 25-year milestone. The program was started by Stephen Sheldon, DO, who retired in 2023 after 28 years of dedicated service and leadership, but remains part of the faculty as a professor emeritus and mentor to future pediatric sleep medicine physicians. The Sleep Medicine Program is a premier destination for management of sleep disorders in children and adolescents, including sleep apnea, insomnia and hypersomnolence.

“Many of our young patients have complex medical problems in addition to sleep problems. Therefore, we are excited to have recently welcomed three new faculty members, each bringing a unique medical component to their practice,” said Dr. Khaytin.

Andrew Ligsay, MD, is a dual-trained physician. He completed his fellowship in cardiology and sleep medicine. His expertise in both areas will enable him to address sleep-related issues in patients with congenital heart disease and other cardiac problems. Dr. Ligsay is board-eligible in both specialties. His research interest is the evaluation of sleep-disordered treatment in patients with a single ventricle physiology.

Joseph H. Collins, MD, is dual-trained in pediatric neurology and well as sleep medicine and will be an important part of the care plan for patients with epilepsy and neurodevelopmental concerns experiencing sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, behavioral insomnia and hypersomnolence.

The program also proudly welcomes Marco Almeda, MD, who recently completed his fellowship training at Indiana University Riley Hospital for Children. He is dual-trained in pulmonology and sleep medicine. Dr. Almeda’s special interests include: airway disorders, neuromuscular disorders, and medically complex patients requiring invasive and non-invasive ventilation.

Janaki Paskaradevan, MD, just added a third title to her impressive curriculum vitae: Clinical Practice Director. In addition to her role as Associate Director of the Fellowship Program, she is also the Pulmonary Director of the Neuromuscular Program. As the Clinical Practice Director in the Division of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, she will continue to improve and streamline processes already in place resulting in better patient care. The division’s success relies on fostering an environment and system that allows our providers to deliver high-quality care to all patients, said Dr. Paskaradevan. Her exemplary leadership and clinical skills are an important foundation for all three roles. Her contribution to the curriculum and direction on the fellowship training is strengthened by her passion for education. “Developing a well-balanced curriculum supported by a robust training program is essential especially at a major referral center such as Lurie Children’s,” added Dr. Paskaradevan. But advocating for education within the walls of Lurie Children’s is not where her efforts end. The American Thoracic Society Pediatric Resident Boot Camp, a yearly, two-day intensive training program for third year residents was co-chaired by Dr. Paskaradevan from 2022 through 2024, elevating her experience at the national level. “We are so very fortunate to have Dr. Paskaradevan’s thoughtful and strategic problem-solving leadership as Clinical Practice Director, on top of her exceptional clinical skills and passionate dedication to education”, said the Interim Division Heard, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Maria L. Dowell, MD.