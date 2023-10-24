Newswise — How did autumn become the season of pumpkin-spiced everthing? Why do we make the annual pilgrimage to the pumpkin patch in search of the perfect candiate for this year's jack-o'-lantern?

Cindy Ott, the University of Delaware's resident pumpkin expert, has the answers. The professor and author can talk about any and all things related to the orange gourd: How it became an icon of Halloween; its significance in food and culture; and why people like the flavor. 

Ott is a professor of history and material culture and author of "Pumpkin: The Curious History of an American Icon," which covers everything from the pie and the jack-o’-lantern to 1000-pound giant pumpkins.

