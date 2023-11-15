ALBANY, N.Y. (Nov. 16, 2023) — A new report released by the New York State Attorney General’s office found a wide disparity in homeownership across New York among racial groups, with ownership rates among white residents more than double that of Black and Latino residents.

The disparity is especially prevalent in New York’s Capital Region. The city of Albany has the second-highest gap of any city in the nation between white and Black families who own homes. The report found that about 69 percent of the city’s white households live in a residence they own, compared to just over 20 percent of Black households.

Youqin Huang, chair and professor in the Department of Geography and Planning at the University at Albany, researches the impact of government policies and major socioeconomic transformations on people and places. She is a leading scholar on homeownership and housing inequality, with a regional focus on China.

Read our Q&A with Huang to learn more about her research and how the housing inequalities in Chinese cities relate to New York’s gaps in homeownership.

