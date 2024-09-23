Newswise — Over the past decade, engineering jobs have dramatically changed. They've become more collaborative, for example, and students entering the workforce are expected to have a broader skillset than previous generations of engineers.

Engineering educators such as Rania Hussein, a University of Washington associate teaching professor in the electrical and computer engineering department, are constantly adjusting their courses to make sure students are getting the information they need to be successful after college.

Hussein also founded and leads the Remote Hub Lab, which allows students to access physical engineering equipment from anywhere in the world. A primary focus of the lab is to use a process called "digital twinning" to create virtual models that mirror real-world systems, which enables students to experiment, learn and innovate in a risk-free, cost-effective environment. The students can access these systems remotely, so they can, for example, design and test physical circuits, despite being in a completely different location.

With UW's fall quarter starting Sept. 25, UW News asked Hussein how she prepares her students for their future careers and how the Remote Hub Lab can be a model for promoting equitable access to engineering education.

How is the engineering workforce changing?

Rania Hussein: The engineering workforce has evolved significantly over the last decade, driven by rapid technological advancements, increased interdisciplinary demands and the integration of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science. Engineers are no longer expected to specialize in a single area. They must be able to work across multiple domains, whether it's integrating software or hardware, or using data analytics.

One of the most important changes is the emphasis on collaboration and communication. Engineers now work in globally distributed teams, where the ability to explain complex ideas clearly and collaborate across borders has become as important as technical expertise.

How are technological advancements changing what engineering jobs look like today?

RH: Digital twinning is one exciting area of development. This technology, combined with AI, allows engineers to simulate, monitor and optimize systems in real time, leading to more efficient processes and innovations. AI enhances digital twinning by enabling predictive analytics and automating decision-making processes. This allows engineers to refine designs and foresee potential issues before they arise.

As both digital twinning and AI become more prominent, they will play a crucial role in workforce development because they will enable engineers to test and optimize designs in virtual environments before implementing them in the real world. This trend is likely to gain even more traction in the coming years, further enhancing the integration of physical and digital systems.

What can engineering educators do to prepare their students for this new workforce?

RH: In my opinion, educators could focus on bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. My teaching philosophy centers on helping students understand how engineering principles function in real-world scenarios, which is crucial for their success in industry. I actively collaborate with industry partners to ensure that the skills my students develop are relevant to the needs of employers. By connecting theory with hands-on experiences, students can better grasp the core concepts while applying them to solve tangible problems.

My research on engineering education is deeply tied to my teaching philosophy, which focuses on innovative pedagogical approaches that push the boundaries of traditional learning. By integrating new technologies, such as AI-driven tools and digital twinning, I aim to give students a more immersive learning experience that mirrors the complexities they will encounter in the workforce. These efforts not only enhance students' technical competence but also foster critical thinking and adaptability — skills that are increasingly important in today’s engineering landscape.

I have been using the Remote Hub Lab in my courses that involve real-time interaction with physical hardware. My students appreciate the flexibility and accessibility the lab offers. The engineering community has also recognized the lab's impact in advancing equitable access to education, making it a model for how to bridge gaps in access to high-quality engineering training.

Let's talk about how the Remote Hub Lab promotes equitable access to engineering technologies.

RH: We focus on developing and refining digital platforms that provide students with immersive, hands-on engineering experiences. Through digital twinning, the Remote Hub Lab, in collaboration with industry and academic partners, creates virtual models that mirror physical systems, allowing students to experiment and engage in both virtual and real-world scenarios.

In this blended environment, students can test designs, simulate scenarios and receive real-time feedback from both virtual and physical systems. This approach not only ensures that students from diverse backgrounds — whether they are constrained by location, economic limitations or other factors — can access the same high-quality training, but also provides them with a level of flexibility and adaptability that traditional methods cannot match.

To date, students from 93 institutions in 19 countries across all continents have used the Remote Hub Lab, and have conducted more than 200,000 laboratory sessions. Users include students at the UW and other institutions, trainees for companies such as Intel, and elementary school students in disadvantaged rural areas in Spain.

Also the Remote Hub Lab Club, a student-led Registered Student Organization, uses the Remote Hub Lab in outreach activities to promote STEM to K-12 and pre-college communities.

I believe that digital twin technology offers a distinct edge in workforce development. It prepares students for the demands of modern engineering, where they need to work seamlessly between digital and physical systems. This hybrid approach ensures that students are not only gaining technical knowledge, but also learning how to innovate in real-world settings, which is crucial for the future of engineering education.

Name pronunciation guide: Rania Hussein — Rahn-ia Hoo-sayn