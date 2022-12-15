Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Approximately 620,000 new cases of lymphoma were diagnosed worldwide, according to a 2020 World Cancer Research Fund International report . Survival rates have improved as treatment advances such as T-cell therapy with chimeric antigen receptors .

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy is a personalized treatment that gives hope to patients diagnosed with various lymphomas.

"Lymphoma, in simple terms, is essentially a cancer of the immune system," says Madiha Iqbal , MD, a Mayo Clinic hematologist - oncologist .

Newly diagnosed lymphoma patients are offered a combination of chemotherapy and antibody-based treatments. But for those who do not respond to two or more lines of these treatments, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy may be an option.

"Before the advent of CAR T-cell therapy, patients who had not responded to two lines of chemotherapy had a very poor survival of about six months," says Dr. Iqbal.

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy can last a few weeks, as the patient's T cells, which normally help fight infection, are harvested and genetically engineered to target the lymphoma.

Following a low dose of chemotherapy, the modified cells are infused back into the patient. These cells can then attack and destroy the lymphoma.

"Patients who had a very poor prognosis can now potentially be cured of their disease," says Dr. Iqbal.

